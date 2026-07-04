Why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce chose Adam Sandler to officiate wedding?

Inside Adam Sandler’s friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler was not a surprise guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding–he was one of the people who helped make it official.

The Hollywood funnyman officiated the couple’s July 3 ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a role that felt less like a celebrity cameo and more like the natural next chapter of two friendships years in the making.

Sandler first grew close to Kelce while filming happy Gilmore 2, and the NFL star could not stop raving about the experience.

"Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain," Kelce said in 2025. "He is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen, and that was a dream come true."

The admiration goes both ways. Sandler later described as “such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," adding that he’s "a great actor and a great human"—and even calling him "a stud."

His connection with Swift runs just as deep. After years of watching his daughters bond with the pop superstar, Sandler gushed, "Taylor is incredible... Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been."

He once even confessed that meeting the singer-songwriter makes him nervous.

"Just cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids… I don't stay as cool as I can," he admitted, before praising her record-breaking career: "People talk about The Beatles of it all and her... There's not a word my kids don't know."

With Austin Swift serving as Taylor’s Man of Honour and Jason Kelce standing beside his brother as Best Man, Sandler had the front-row seat for one of pop-culture’s biggest “I do” moments–before Madison Square Garden’s jumbotron lit up with the message: "JUST&T MARRIED!"