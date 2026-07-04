Kelsey Pfendler rewrites rowing records with Monterey-to-Hawaii voyage

Pfendler spent 44 days rowing between Monterey and Hawaii, crossed the finish line at 11:54 p.m. PT on July 3

Kelsey Pfendler has gifted America on its 250th birthday bash a surprise gift showing her love for the land on Friday night, July 3, 2026.

Kelsey Pfendler, the American rowing sensation has written new rowing history after completing an over 2,400-mile voyage.

Pfendler, a 32-year-old solo rower concluded her journey from Monterey to Hawaii spanned over 2,400 miles.

After spending 44 days rowing between Monterey and Hawaii, she crossed the finish line at 11:54 p.m. PT on July 3.

Pfendler started rowing from Monterey on May 21, 2026.

Pfendler voyaged to become the youngest and fastest woman to row solo from Monterey to Hawaii.

The previous record was held by Lia Ditton, who completed the journey in 86 days, 10 hours and 5 minutes in 2020.

Pfendler was the third youngest woman to make the attempt.

She also shattered the prior record held by Rob Eustace from the United Kingdom.

According to Guinness World Records, he completed the voyage in 52 days, 13 hours and 17 minutes in 2014.