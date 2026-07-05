Duchess Sophie responds to Prince Edward, Lady Louise heartfelt moment

Duchess Sophie put her emotions on display as she witnessed a sweet father-daughter moment between Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor at a key event.

A few days ago, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter not only completed her graduation from St Andrews University but also received a notable award.

While continuing the royal legacy, Lady Louise joined 600 young people in receiving their Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Just like her father and late grandfather, Prince Philip, the only daughter of Edward and Sophie honoured the family tradition.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award was founded 70 years ago by Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and 40 years ago, Prince Edward received his own Gold Award from his father.

The purpose behind the award is to help "young people to gain confidence and skills to enable them to reach their full potential," Palace noted.

Now, a video from the ceremony where Edward handed over the award to his daughter has made it to social media.

The Duke said, "There you go. Look. Just to prove that you actually did."

Lady Louise responded, "I did do it."

Notably, Duchess Sophie was also in attendance, and she was captured admiring her daughter on such a big milestone in her life.