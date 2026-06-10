Mahira Khan hails King Charles' mental health initiatives in Pakistan

Mahira Khan meets King Charles at British Asian Trust Annual Dinner in London. — Reporter

LONDON: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has praised King Charles for supporting mental health initiatives in Pakistan through his charity, the British Asian Trust.

His Majesty The King, Royal Founding Patron of the British Asian Trust, joined more than 300 guests attending the charity’s Annual Dinner and Reception at the Peninsula London.

The Pakistani star spoke to the media after attending the British Asian Trust Annual Dinner in London, where she met King Charles and spoke about the importance of mental health awareness in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan, who is associated with the British Asian Trust as a mental health ambassador, said the organisation’s work in partnership with Geo TV and Jang Group in Pakistan on mental health issues is extremely important.

“People still feel ashamed even to talk about mental health,” Mahira Khan said. “They say, why should we go to a psychiatrist, we are not mad. The word ‘mad’ should not even be used. It is important to create awareness on this issue.”

Mahira Khan meets King Charles at British Asian Trust Annual Dinner in London. — Reporter

She said mental illness should be treated like any other medical condition. “Just as cancer and arthritis are illnesses, mental health conditions are also illnesses,” she said.

Mahira Khan praised King Charles for his continued support of the British Asian Trust.

“It is a big thing that King Charles attends British Asian Trust events,” she said. “He knew that I am a mental health ambassador.”

The event brought together leading figures from the British Asian community, celebrities, philanthropists and supporters of the Trust’s charitable work across South Asia.

Speaking on wider social issues, Mahira Khan said harassment and violence against women must not be tolerated. She said that more men need to come out and take a stand against the violence on women.

King Charles is the Royal Founding Patron of the British Asian Trust, which works in areas including education, livelihoods, child protection, conservation and mental health.

Guests at the event included host for the evening Sanjeev Bhaskar OBE, Dame Meera Syal, Mahira Khan, Konnie Huq, Kunal Nayyar, Preeya Kalidas, Gurinder Chadha, Naughty Boy and Nihal Arthanayake.

The evening also featured an exclusive performance by international recording artist Jay Sean.

British Asian Trust CEO, Hitan Mehta OBE said: “We are grateful for the continued interest our Royal Founding Patron, His Majesty The King, takes in the Trust’s work. His deep and longstanding support for the British Asian Trust is a source of inspiration for our ambitions. Tonight, we also celebrate the extraordinary impact being delivered across South Asia, made possible by the commitment and generosity of the British Asian diaspora and our wider partners.”

The event raised more than £1 million for the British Asian Trust.