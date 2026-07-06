Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper seen leaving Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

The morning after the wedding of the year, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted making their exit from New York City, sunglasses firmly on, glamour firmly packed away.

The couple were seen heading through a transport hub to catch a flight out of the Big Apple, just hours after celebrating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

The contrast with the night before could not have been more striking.

Hadid, 31, had wowed at the wedding in a sparkling pink Wiederhoeft dress, while Cooper, 51, cut a dapper figure in a tuxedo with bowtie.

By departure time, Hadid was in a black T-shirt, baggy trousers and flip flops, while Cooper opted for a lightweight top, shorts and trainers.

She still managed a smile for cameras as she made her way through the terminal, passport in hand.

Whether the pair stayed until the very end of the celebrations which were rumoured to have continued until 4am, is unclear, but they were clearly among the many guests who made a swift exit once the festivities wrapped.

It had been quite a night.

Swift and Kelce married in front of 1,000 guests in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden on 3 July, both wearing Christian Dior.

Their love story began three years ago almost to the day, when Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City on 8 July 2023, bringing a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number in hopes of meeting her.

The bracelet never made it to its intended recipient, but the rest, as they say, is history.