Who caught Taylor Swift's wedding bouquet?

Taylor Swift's wedding bouquet has found its lucky recipient, and she has wasted no time sharing the news with the world.

Ashley Smith, sister of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith, revealed on Instagram on Sunday, 5 July, that she caught the bouquet at Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding.

"Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory," she wrote. "And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay's bouquet."

The post included a photo of Ashley holding a posy of blush pink and cream-toned sweet pea blooms amid what appeared to be Queen Anne's Lace wildflowers, all tied with white ribbon.

iameashleysmith/Instagram

A second selfie showed her back in her hotel room, still wearing the strapless jewelled black gown she had worn to the ceremony, lying on a fluffy white bed and smiling at the camera with the bouquet in hand.

"Here's to believing it's bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way," she wrote.

"Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!"

Ashley also shared a photo of one of the couple's gifted wedding keepsakes, a white lace handkerchief embroidered with the lyric "So it's gonna be forever" from Swift's Blank Space, along with the date and city of the wedding and the intertwined "TT" monogram that had also appeared on the rehearsal dinner gift boxes.

iameashleysmith/Instagram

Kelce and Trey Smith are close friends as well as teammates, with Trey appearing on Kelce's New Heights podcast in June 2025.

Ashley herself works for the NFL as a manager in Player Engagement.

While no official photos from the wedding have been released, guests have been enthusiastic in sharing their reactions.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini wrote on Instagram: "Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav I'm still crying and dancing."

Swift's Aunt Robin told LBC News that the ceremony was full of emotion and joy. "They cried and they laughed and they danced and they hugged and they kissed," she said.