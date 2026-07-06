Palace shares heartfelt photos as key royal returns after tough call

Palace provided a touching update after a significant family member's much-anticipated return following a challenging period.

On June 5, the official Instagram page of Norway’s royal family released the first photo of Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, following her lung transplant surgery.

The Princess was seen sitting with her husband, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, as the couple celebrated Norway’s incredible win against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup.

In another picture, the Crown Prince and Princess were seen looking out of the Palace window, possibly watching Norwegians celebrating the country’s big victory.

Notably, the Crown Prince and Princess watched the exciting match from the Royal Palace. Whereas Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus were in the ground to support their national team live.

The statement on Mette-Marit's return following her hospital stay reads, “Yesterday was a historic evening!

“The whole family watched with excitement! The King and Queen from Mågerø, the Crown Prince and Queen from the Palace, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus at the stadium in the USA.

“Congratulations to the national team, the support staff and Norway on the fantastic achievement!”