Katie Price makes heartbreaking admission about surviving suicide attempts

The former glamour model , 49,is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide

Katie Price has spoken about taking immense pride surviving some of the darkest periods of her life, including times when she struggled with suicidal thoughts.

The former glamour model , 49,is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The mum-of-five reflected on her mental health struggles, including suicide attempts and stints in rehab for substance use, in the documentary.

Speaking to Fabulous about her battles, Katie insisted: 'It's like I'm meant to be here', in her heartbreaking admission of her past behaviour which she recounts in her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which is due for release on Wednesday.

She said: 'There were horrible moments I had to relive. But I survived. I mean, who f**king survives that? Me. I'm glad I did because now I'm back again.

'I try and hang myself, pass out and I am OK. I am making light of it now, but it wasn't funny at the time. And I've had these car crashes that should have killed me.'

In 2022, Katie revealed that before a stint in The Priory mental health care facility, she had tried to take her own life.

She said: 'I tried to kill myself before I ended up in the Priory. The only reason I didn't was because of my children. So, if my kids weren't here, I wouldn't be here today.'

Katie shares Princess, 19, and her brother Junior, 21, with ex Peter Andre and Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Her eldest child Harvey's father is Dwight Yorke, yet the former footballer has no contact with the 24-year-old.

Price has been in the spotlight for three decades, having first risen to fame under her alter ego, Jordan, as a Page 3 girl in 1996.

She appeared on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, where she met her now ex-husband Peter Andre and has since featured on Celebrity Big Brother and Loose Women, as well as starring in several of her own reality series.

It will be available on Sky and streaming service Now on 8 July.