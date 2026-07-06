Prince William, Princess Kate mark huge victory against Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Princess Kate scored big against the Sussexes, and this news may cause distress in Montecito.

The Prince and Princess of Wales received applause and admiration for keeping Catherine’s Three Peaks Challenge low-key until the goal was not achieved.

Without any announcement, the future Queen completed a 24-hour trek across Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon for a meaningful purpose.

She wanted to raise money for The Royal Marsden Charity and to highlight the significance of holistic care for cancer recovery.

Speaking of the difference between the Waleses and Sussexes, PR expert Lynn Carratt said, "These two stories highlight a recurring difference in how both households are perceived.

“The Waleses tend to let their actions speak for themselves and do many things behind closed doors before sharing."

In conversation with GB, the expert praised the Princess of Wales for keeping the details of her mission under wraps till it finished in order not to overshadow the cause.

On the other side, “Harry and Meghan often find themselves at the centre of the story before events have even taken place. Whether fairly or unfairly, their visits frequently become dominated by speculation over security, logistics and family tensions,” Lynn shared.

The PR guru believes that not every time does the controlling narrative technique work. Harry and Meghan, to this day, find it difficult to separate their philanthropic work from controversies.