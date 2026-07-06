Pippa Middleton recalls special Wimbledon Day with Princess Kate

Pippa Middleton returned to Wimbledon on Monday for the love of tennis.

The younger sister of the Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club alongside her mother, Carole Middleton in coordinated seasonal style.

Carole, 71, opted for a crisp white dress layered beneath a blue linen blazer, while Pippa was in a floral Reformation dress.

She completed the look with white stilettos and a classic boater ha that has also become a favourite of Princess Kate in recent months.

As lifelong tennis enthusiast, she has previously revealed that she first attended Wimbledon at the age of eight and quickly fell in love with the sport.

"I first went to Wimbledon when I was eight years old and already a very keen tennis player," she told Vanity Fair in 2013.

Her return this year follows a memorable appearance at the 2024 men's singles final, where she joined her sister, Princess Kate, in the Royal Box.

Princess Kate already made her first Wimbledon appearance of 2026 last week.