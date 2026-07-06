Queen Camilla takes unexpected step after King Chareles surprise for Harry

The British royal family is making headlines ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit for his Invictus Games' promotion, and the senior royas' reaction to the the bombshell move from the Duke.

Queen Camilla reportedly supports King Charles' hopes of repairing his fractured relationship with Prince Harry, but she has no intention of getting personally involved.

The claim was made by several royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital, with one saying that Camilla wants the King, who continues to undergo cancer treatment, to have the opportunity to spend time with his young grandchildren, but she remains cautious.

They went on to admit the reality that the trust within the House of Windsor has yet to be fully restored.

"Personally, I feel Camilla has been supporting Charles in his ambition to reunite with Harry, [but] Camilla regularly protects Charles' interests," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told the outlet.

Another expert Richard Fitzwilliams claiomed: "Camilla is a believer in duty. She cares for the king and knows the rift has caused him worry."

Harry is expected to travel to the U.K. on July 7 for events marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, a milestone closely tied to his signature charitable initiative.

On the other hand, British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed: "While Camilla has been a force for stability and is unlikely to block Charles if he really wants to meet with Harry, she'll be keeping her distance."

"She prefers to avoid complicating matters. She and the king are in lockstep, preferring calm over any confrontation. If the king does meet with Harry, given the high level of trust issues, it's likely to be just them rather than any extended family."

Their statements came after a report from the Daily previously claimed that Camilla is "steering well clear" of the couple during the visit and is "not going to be around when they arrive."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair, told that Camilla is known for carving out time to spend with her own children and grandchildren.

"The queen is a very family-oriented woman, and there are many weekends when she doesn't spend the weekend at Highgrove with the king," Nicholl explained. "She goes back to Ray Mill, her family home, and spends time with her children and grandchildren."

"Camilla has stepped in as queen and is doing a very good job as a loyal consort," th expert continued.

Nicholl said. "So, if Camilla has been quietly behind the scenes trying to help broker the peace between [father and son], then I think she shoots up in everyone's estimation, really, given what Harry has said about her."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said Camilla would back a private meeting between Charles and Harry.

"Queen Camilla has more than proved herself as a valued, hardworking senior royal," Chard said.

"She stepped up, doing her best for the king and country. Despite not trusting the Sussexes, she is adamant she wants the best for her husband. However, she doesn't suffer fools. [Still], she will support a father-son meeting away from prying eyes."

"Camilla will be nowhere to be seen," Chard said.

"Most likely, she will be at her beloved Ray Mill house in Wiltshire."

Fitzwilliams weighed in on the situation, saying: "The king clearly wants to see his grandchildren," he said. "[But] the royal family's distrust of the Sussexes remains acute. There are no circumstances under which Prince William appears prepared to see his brother."

"There is also sensitivity over the cost of taxpayer-funded security, which the Sussexes forfeited when they stepped down as senior working royals.

Harry "attacked Camilla in his memoir, and it was that which reportedly led to the Sussexes being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home."

The expert went on, "I doubt Camilla is inclined to be lenient. [But], if the king and the Sussexes do meet, it could mark the beginning of reconciliation rather than an immediate reset."