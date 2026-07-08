Greg James jokes about traffic chaos at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding

Greg James documented every step of his memorable journey to the celebrity filled event

Greg James documented every step of his memorable journey to the celebrity filled event

Greg James shared behind-the-scenes moments as he got ready to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding last week.

The BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show previously confirmed he was among the guests lists at the couple’s multimillion-dollar wedding reception after receiving a public invitation from Swift during an interview in October 2025.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Greg documented his preparations for the big day, writing: ‘I’ve changed my mind about destination weddings. Certainly, a rush landing on the day of it.

"Certainly, too hot for a velvet tux. Didn’t Bella look unreal btw. Really enjoyed watching the live stream of the queue…while in the queue.

"The traffic was so bad that Bella had time to go for a piss and then jump back in the car which had moved 2 metres.'

Sharing another glimpse of the occasion, Greg also posted a sweet photo of himself and his wife, Bella Mackie, dressed up for the celebration.

The invitation came at the end of a light-hearted BBC Radio 1 interview, in which Greg joked that he wanted to meet the NFL star.

Taylor laughed and told him he would get the chance at the wedding, adding that that was 'obviously' invited.