Jesy Nelson celebrates daughter's progress after SMA diagnosis

The singer beamed with pride as she posted a photo of her little girl sitting upright in her wheel chair

Jesy Nelson proudly shared an update about one of her twin daughters on Tuesday, posting a photo of her sitting upright in her wheelchair.

Jesy revealed in January her now one-year-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition.

Due to the late diagnosis, the girls are unlikely to be able to walk and require specialist equipment to help them breathe at night, as well as feeding tubes.

Taking to Instagram she penned: 'She looks like such a big girl with no tube on her face and sitting up right in her chair'.

Last month, Jesy revealed she'd been left 'heartbroken and outraged' as she vowed to 'keep on fighting' after attending parliament for the MPs' debate on SMA screening from birth.

Jesy travelled to Parliament for a debate on whether a newborn screening for the disease would be rolled out across the whole of England.

It comes after Jesy gave fans a glimpse into the moment she learned of her twin daughters' SMA diagnosis in her new Amazon Prime documentary, Life Changing.

The 35 year-old released a trailer for the programme on Thursday, ahead of its release on July 17.