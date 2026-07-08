Sophie Turner’s ex Joe Jonas gives marriage advice to bride and groom

Joe Jonas a piece of playful marriage advice with a couple about preparing to tie the knot.

The Jonas Brothers star recently crashed Courtney Smith and Hamilton “Hammy” Morley’s welcome party a day ahead of their New York nuptials.

About 100 of the pair’s closest friends and relatives gathered at their favorite Brooklyn restaurant, Gersi, on June 4 to kick off their wedding weekend.

However, a sudden commotion attracted the attendees’attention as two guests brought in a TV and held it up for all to see.

The screen showed none other the Sucker singer, saying, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to celebrate the union of Courtney and Hammy.”

After dramatically interrupting his speech with a fake record scratch he theatrically fell to his knees before quickly regaining his composure.

Jonas, who was previously married to Sophie Turner before they finalised their divorce in September 2024, then gave the soon-to-be-newlywed his best piece of marriage advice.

“I am so honoured to have even a little part in this, so I will use this time to give you some sage advice,” he said.

“Marriage is a lot like being in the Jonas Brothers. That’s right. Communication is everything. Matching outfits happen eventually. And regardless of occasional creative differences, you’ll always come back for the encore,” the father of two stated.

“Courtney, I’m happy for ya,” he added before concluding with, “Happy for both of you, and I wish the two of you nothing but happiness until the year 3000!”

Smith shared a clip of her shocked reaction on TikTok, writing, “I will never recover from this @joejonas [red heart emoji] sorry we couldn’t get married but come drink a Coors Light with us soon!”