Junior, Princess Andre break down over Katie price's drug battle

The siblings’ heartfelt confession comes after the mum-of-five reflected on her mental health struggles

Junior and Princess Andre fought back tears as they candidly reflected on their devastating childhood.

The siblings, who are the children of Katie Price and Peter Andre, appeared in their mother's new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, where they reminisced about Katie's public breakdown in the late 2010s.

For the unversed, Junior and Princess were just 13 and 10 old, respectively.

Reflecting on the chaotic years, Junior confessed: 'That was probably the most difficult time of my life, our lives', as Princess agreed: 'I didn't know what was going on and I couldn't talk to mum about it because she wasn't there.'

Recalling one painful memory, Princess shared: 'She'd give me a blanket and spray her perfume on it and that was my attachment to her.

'I used to go home and feel so lonely I would just cuddle the blanket and cry.'

Thinking back to one vivid memory, he continued: 'I was in her bed waiting for her to come back.

'She came in the room, I'll never forget the look on her face. She was obviously on stuff and it scared me, I'd never seen my mum like this.

'That's when I started seeing the same pattern and her falling down the same hole. When she wasn't in the right headspace she really wasn't and she wasn't being a mum.

'The mum that I knew from when I was a little boy, the amount of love she gave me was so immense, that's what I missed so much.

'Mum was on drugs and she couldn't look after us and that was the reality of it.

At the age of 14, Junior then left the family home to live with dad Peter, while Princess decided to stay, explaining: 'I always wanted to be there for her but she didn't understand that at the time because she was so hooked up in her own problems.'

The siblings’ heartfelt confession comes after the mum-of-five reflected on her mental health struggles, including suicide attempts and stints in rehab for substance misuse in her highly anticipated documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

It will be available on Sky and streaming service Now on 8 July.