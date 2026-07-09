Bonnie Tyler passes away at 75 after concerning health update

Legendary musician Bonnie Tyler leaves fans in mourning

Bonnie Tyler breathed her last at the age of 75 and music industry lost a gem from the ‘80s pop music.

The Welsh songstress known for her beloved hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart, passed away after concerning health updates were revealed last month.

According to the It’s a Heartache hitmaker’s official website, the pop star “unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

The statement went on to add that more details about the unforeseen tragedy will be revealed later, after the bereaved have had time to grieve privately.

This comes after Tyler was reportedly admitted into the hospital for an emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

The singer was placed under intensive care but remained unconscious, and passed away on July 8, after her health struggle.

Tyler rose to success with her 1977 release It’s a Heartache on her second album, Natural Force, topping the charts not only in the US, but internationally.

The music legend's contribution to the music industry will always be cherished. She is survived by her husband.