Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon’s Instagram debut was ‘carefully planned’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance may have finally reached Instagram, but insiders claim the headline-making reveal was anything but spontaneous.

The couple’s loved-up photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding quickly spread across social media after hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti shared them online.

As per multiple sources, however, every image had already received Pitt and de Ramon’s personal approval before fans ever saw them.

“Nothing went online without Brad and Ines saying yes,” as per the outlet. “They knew exactly which photos were being posted and understood they would instantly become some of the most talked-about pictures on the internet.”

Another insider insisted the timing was just as intentional as the photos themselves.

“This was carefully managed,” another source added.

“Brad has spent decades controlling his image. He knows the value of an exclusive photograph better than almost anyone in Hollywood. These weren’t sold, but everyone involved knew they were incredibly valuable.”

The source added that Pitt was not chasing headlines–he was shaping them.

“Brad knows exactly what a picture is worth,” an insider elucidated. “He wasn’t cashing in this time—he was controlling the narrative. That’s very different.”

According to the report, the star-studded wedding provided the perfect backdrop to publicly introduce de Ramon after years of keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

“This wasn’t spontaneous,” a source said. “Brad could have kept the relationship private forever. Instead, he decided the timing was finally right.”

Still, fans hoping wedding bells are next may want to pump the brakes.

“They’re deeply committed and happier than ever,” said one insider. “But Brad has no interest in walking down the aisle again. They’re building a life together without needing a wedding to prove it.”