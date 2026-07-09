Taylor Swift's pal Jaime King breaks silence on godchildren missing wedding

Jaime King reveals why none of Taylor Swift’s godchildren attended wedding celebrations

Taylor Swift is a godmother to five children but none of them were present at her recent wedding to Travis Kelce, which sparked buzz on social media.

The 36-year-old pop superstar invited 1000 guests but the children of her pals Blake Lively and Jaime King were not among those.

Following the wedding, however, Jaime King cleared the air by releasing a statement through her publicist which claimed that her son Leo Newman, 10, is close to Swift as ever.

“The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances,” King’s publicist, Jane Owen told Page Six.

The statement continued, “Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break.”

Insider sources who attended the wedding also told the outlet that the only children with a key role during the ceremony were her brother-in-law Jason Kelce’s daughters, who served as flower girls at the grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

This comes after King and the Grammy winner sparked estrangement rumours last years, when a source claimed that the pair hadn’t seen each other for a long time and the Sin City star hopes to reconnect sometime in the future.

However, in the light of her current statement it appears that the two still share a friendship.