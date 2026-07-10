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Katie Price's ex Alex Reid teases bombshell revelations about their failed marriage

The former couple were married for two years after tying the knot in Las Vegas in February 2010

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 10, 2026

Katie Prices ex Alex Reid tease bombshell revelations about their failed marriage
Katie Price's ex Alex Reid tease bombshell revelations about their failed marriage

Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid has vowed to speak up about their marriage during a one-night-only VIP show.

The former couple were married for two years after tying the knot in Las Vegas in February 2010. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

The former MMA fighter,50, is charging fans £43 for tickets to his show in Aldershot, Hampshire next month.

He promises to 'tell his truth' and talk about everything from Celebrity Big Brother to relationships and fatherhood.

'For one night only, I’m doing my most honest live event yet. We’ll talk about everything. No script. No filters. No subjects off limits', he wrote.

The announcement comes after Alex appeared in Katie's Sky documentary, Katie Price Nothing To Hide.

Katie married the former MMA fighter seven months into their tumultuous romance and just nine months after she divorced Peter Andre.

After just 11 months of marriage, the pair announced they were splitting and their divorce was finalised in March 2012.

She is currently being married to Dubai businessman and self-proclaimed millionaire Lee Andrews. However, this marriage also appears to be facing difficulties due to his tall claims about his wealth and life.

Meanwhile, Sky docuseries Katie Price: Nothing To Hide officially premiered on July 8th.

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