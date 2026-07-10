Bunnie Xo reveals heartbreak behind IVF journey after divorce

Bunnie Xo is done letting internet trolls write her story.

The podcast host got candid on the July 7 episode of Dumb Blonde, revealing how IVF changed her body—and how strangers online were quick to turn that into criticism while she was trying to build a family.

“I know what it’s like to try to navigate that. As I was going through IVF, it put weight on me, and people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s bigger than her husband now,’” she said.

For Bunnie Xo, the harsh comments landed at one of the most vulnerable times of her life.

“You’re literally trying to make a baby with your body, and it’s like people just have no respect,” she said. “The internet is just so crazy, but I’ve learned that it’s just miserable people who have nothing better to do than just comment on other people’s lives. So you can’t ever let that get to you.”

The 46-year-old also reflected on the emotional toll of her fertility journey, revealing she and estranged husband Jelly Roll lost four embryos while trying to conceive.

“It wrecked me emotionally, spiritually, physically,” she said, adding that both she and Jelly Roll, 41, underwent hormone treatments during the process. “In a way, I kind of think J and I are trauma-bonded.”

Despite their divorce, Bunnie Xo insists their dream of becoming parents remains unchanged.

“We’re literally settling our divorce in like... We’ve done it in like, what? Three weeks? Two weeks?” she said previously. “We’re still having a baby together.”

“I’m so excited to live my life through a child’s eyes, which is why this baby journey, I’m not going to let it break me, and I’m not going to deter it,” she said.

“And J has been so f---ing great about us still having a baby together and he wants the same thing. And we’re just going to raise little Nugget as one big happy family.”