Benson Boone joins Megan Moroney for 'Beautiful Things' live duet

Benson Boone and Megan Moroney delivered beautiful things to their fans, making unforgettable memories.

On Thursday, July 9, the 28-year-old singer performed her single Beautiful Things while onstage at the Barclays Center in New York.

Later that night, the former American Idol singer surprised the lucky concert goers by making an unexpected appearance on stage.

Sharing the stage with the 24-year-old, Megan did a duet of his own Beautiful Things.

Megan’s song is featured on her recently released Cloud 9 album, while Benson’s track is included on his 2024 debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades.

The New York crowd went wild as the In The Stars singer appeared, and the fans erupted into louder applause after realising the familiar tune.

In addition to the attendees, the Girl in The Mirror songstress also joined in for the ballad.

“Why not Beautiful Things twice in one night?” she asked the crowd after Benson left the stage.

Interestingly, the Mystical Magic singer made a sweet gesture. He not only matched Megan by wearing pink, but also wore merch from her Cloud 9 Tour.

Notably, the U.S. leg of the tour began on May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, and ends on Aug. 21 in Nashville.