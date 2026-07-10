Justin Baldoni pals support him after addressing Blake Lively settlement

Justin Baldoni breaks silence on Blake Lively legal dispute

Justin Baldoni’s return to social media came with an emotional message–and some familiar faces were quick to remind him he’s not standing alone.

Days after speaking publicly for the first time following the settlement of his legal dispute with Blake Lively, the Jane the Virgin star received heartfelt support from former castmates Gina Rodriguez and Brett Dier.

“love you friends. Por vida,” Rodriguez wrote.

“I love you guys,” Dier added.

Their messages followed a video Justin shared alongside his wife, Emily Baldoni, reflecting on the difficult chapter their family has endured.

“We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say,” Justin said.

“Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to,” he continued. “It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.”

“This feels like the moment,” Emily added. “There’s so much to say.”

Without naming Blake Lively directly, the couple described the emotional weight of the past two years, with Emily saying they experienced “a lot of trauma.”

Justin explained they deliberately stayed quiet because they wanted “the justice system run its course” rather than adding to “the noise.”

“We are healing,” Justin said. “If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear. It looks different every day... It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith.”

For longtime Jane the Virgin fans, the supportive reunion in the comments proved one thing: some TV families don't stop showing up when the cameras stop rolling.