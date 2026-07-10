Carnival unveils ‘Carnival Destiny’ as first ace-class ship, set to redefine cruising in 2029

Carnival Cruise Line has officially revealed the name of its highly anticipated next-generation vessel “Carnival Destiny.” The announcement came during a steel-cutting ceremony at Finantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard in Italy, marking the beginning of construction of the first ship in the new Ace Class.

The ship is named after the original “Carnival Destiny”, which was launched 30 years ago as the world’s largest cruise ship at approximately 100,000 tons. The new vessel will honour that legacy by breaking records once again, becoming Carnival’s first ship to exceed 200,000 tons, specifically around 230,000 gross tons.

As stated by Carnival Cruise Line President: “Carnival Destiny builds on a legacy that changed cruising once before. With this ship, we’re elevating the guest experience again, creating a ship that feels more expansive, while helping guests feel more connected and ultimately have more fun.”

The vessel will be the most exterior megaship afloat, boasting an unparalleled amount of ocean view balcony staterooms, a new lanai deck, and more than 4.5 acres of glass, which will include large multiple-story glass walls. This will allow more ocean viewing opportunities aboard, matching with the company’s “More Sea to See” philosophy.

Notably, 70% of the ship’s venues and attractions will be entirely new concepts for Carnival, offering revamped dining, next-gen bars, lounges, immersive entertainment, and vibrant outdoor spaces.

Carnival Destiny will sail to destinations across the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Mexico when it debuts in summer 2029. Two additional Ace-Class ships are also planned for 2031 and 2033.