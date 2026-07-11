BTS drops mysterious teaser: ‘Lamron’

BTS sent their fans into an absolute frenzy with a mysterious teaser for something exciting.

In a cryptic update, the official BTS BigHit social media accounts have changed the display photo to black and sea green visuals which read, “Lamron.”

Interestingly, the actually word is "NORMAL" spelled backward. It is a campaign by all seven BTS members.

In addition to the BTS band’s official page, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V updated their individual Instagram bios and official accounts with the word to tease an upcoming music video for the fan-favourite track Normal.

For the unversed, Normal is the nineth track on their newly released album, ARIRANG, the group’s first ever album since the completion of their mandatory military services.

The highly anticipated comeback record was released on March 20, just weeks before the septet kicked off their tour, supporting their fifth album, on April 9, in Goyang, South Korea.

Moreover, apart from the bios, the iconic K-pop band’s account also shared a poster on Thursday, July 9, titled "LAMRON: The Reel.”

It featured retro filmstrip scenes that connect the song's themes of fame and identity to the members' roots.

BTS ARMY flooded several social media accounts to express their anticipation for the new surprise on the horizon.

One wrote, “They are so crazy for this,” followed by another, commenting, “Too excited about it!! Not good for my mental health AHHHH [fire emoji]”

“Lamron being Normal backwards is such a clever hint I cannot wait,” a third noted.

Another admirer highlighted that Lamron in urban dictionary means “the act if being abnormal, exuding abnormalities, breaking the status quo” and “Exuding the personalities or characteristics of a nonconformist,” which is exactly what the boys have been doing with their record-breaking music.