Beyonce, daughter Blue Ivy wow crowd at Jay Z’s first anniversary concert

Jay-Z’s anniversary concert was already a memorable celebration, but the surprise appearance of his wife and daughter on stage made the milestone even more special.

Notably, the 56-year-old American rapper and record executive is performing a massive three-night historic concert run at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to commemorate his iconic catalogue.

During the opening night on Friday, July 10, Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined the Hip-Hop legend, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, on stage in two different segments, which went viral and became the ultimate highlight of the night.

The Crazy in Love songstress, made an early, unexpected entrance to sing the iconic hook for Can't Knock the Hustle.

Dressed in a sharp pinstripe suit, she filled in for Mary J. Blige, who originally sang on the 1996 record but was away performing her Las Vegas residency.

Later in the night, their 14-year-old daughter took the stage during her beloved dad’s Feelin' It performance.

Instead of dancing, she wowed the audience by playing the live piano solo at the end of the track, moving her proud father to tears before they share a warm embrace.

For the unversed, the highly anticipated hometown shows celebrate three decades of music, with each night featuring a distinct theme or album.

The first night commemorated the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which was performed cut-for-cut.

The following concert marked the 25th anniversary of his influential record, The Blueprint.

The grand finale, meanwhile features comprehensive “greatest hits” mix of his massive music collection.