Jayden Adams partner breaks hearts with viral tribute after sudden death at 25

Jayden Adam’s sudden death is what has left the soccer world stunned; he died on Sunday, July 11, at age 25.

Adma’s partner Aqueelah Adendorf has spoken out in public a day after his death.

The announcement was made by the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) on July 11 that Adams died aged 25.

It followed a heartwarming tribute by his long-time partner Adendorf, who took to Instagram and shared a carousel of snaps of her beloved.

Heartbroken Adendorf captioned the post, “There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling.”

“Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend,” she continued.

“A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever,” Adendorf wrote, describing the agony she’s been through.

“Until we meet again, I’ll miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever. Adding an emoji of a dove with heart.

Adam’s death came just weeks after he played for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.