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Wildfires spread across UK as Natural England warns south at highest risk THIS week

The UK is set to brace for the third heatwave of the year this week

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Wildfires spread across UK as Natural England warns south at highest risk THIS week
Wildfires spread across UK as Natural England warns south at highest risk THIS week

Wildfires continue to blaze across the UK as firefighters try hard to contain them, which intensified due to recent hot and dry weather conditions.

The UK is set to brace for another round of heatwaves, with rising temperatures, dry ground, and strong winds making it easier for fires to start and spread.

In North Wales, some locals near Conwy Mountain and the Sychnant Pass have been relocated as a safety measure, while others were advised not to stay close to the area.

According to the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, which stated that “it was working in challenging conditions in order to contain the Conwy Mountain fire, with operations expected to continue for some time.”

Elsewhere, emergency services are working in coordination with other wildfires around England, including in Greater Manchester, County Durham, Derbyshire, East Sussex, West Sussex and Devon and Somerset.

Natural England, which functions as an advisory body of the UK government, is mandated with protecting landscapes, wildlife, and natural resources.

The body warned through a post on X (formerly called Twitter) issued a stark warning for this week, saying that southern England and parts of the south Midlands were at the highest wildfire risk over the next few days.

It added that many other regions across England and Wales were also at “very high” risk.

As per the latest weather updates, the hot and dry weather conditions are to prevail this week, which could result in further vegetation drying even more, making fires even more likely.

It will be the UK’s third heatwave of the year, with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing amber and yellow health alerts, set to run until 21:00 BST on July 15, 2026.

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