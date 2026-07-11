England vs Norway quarter-final weather threat explained: What FIFA rules state?

Miami is braced for potential disruption tonight as England prepares to face Norway in the World Cup 2026 quarter-final, with severe weather warnings threatening to delay the highly anticipated clash at Hard Rock Stadium.

The match is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. BST) and could be affected by a combination of extreme heat and thunderstorms.

As per the National Weather Service of the United States, a heat advisory has been issued, as residents will feel temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius accompanied by extreme humidity. Due to this, a threat of delaying the match looms over FIFA.

There is no specific weather policy in place for severe weather by FIFA, but the organisation is forced to follow the strict regulations that North America enforces when it comes to lightning safety.

According to those regulations, if there is a detection of lightning within a radius of eight miles from the venue where the game takes place, then the match should be automatically called off. In case there is any confirmation of lightning in the eight-mile radius, all players, coaches, referees and even the fans should leave the playing field and stand respectively.

Notably, the game won’t be resumed until a full 30 minutes have passed without any further lightning detected within the eight-mile zone. Each time a new strike occurs, the 30-minute clock resets. This indicates that delay can stretch significantly if storms persist.

Whereas there is often a definite time period after which an event will be declared a forfeiture in other domestic tournaments, such time limitations have not been enforced in the case of FIFA. The decision of whether to cancel the game depends on individual circumstances, where player and fan safety is of the highest importance. Conditions of the pitch will also be taken into consideration.