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Who's performing at FIFA's World Cup final half time show? See full lineu

Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira, BTS for historic FIFA World Cup final half-time show

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 12, 2026

Who’s performing at FIFA’s World Cup final half time show? See full lineu
Who’s performing at FIFA’s World Cup final half time show? See full lineu

FIFA is set to make history as it introduces for the very first time a Super Bowl-style half-time show to the World Cup final match.

Justin Bieber is confirmed as the latest star to feature in the list of headliners at the 11-minute performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, where the other performers include Madonna, Shakira, and the K-pop sensations BTS.

Among other artists scheduled to perform are Burna Boy from Nigeria, Gustavo Dudamel, the famed conductor, and New York City’s PS22 Chorus, along with Coldplay. The entire performance has been coordinated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The confirmed artists are:

  • Justin Bieber
  • Madonna
  • Shakira
  • BTS
  • Buma Boy
  • Gustavo Dudamel
  • PS22 Chorus ft. Coldplay

The impact of the performance spans beyond entertainment as it aims to raise $100 million to expand education and access to football programmes worldwide. One dollar from every World Cup ticket sold contributes to the initiative.

Related to performing for FIFA, Justin Bieber stated: “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this halftime show and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

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