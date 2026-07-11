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Meta removes controversial feature ‘Muse Image' just 4 days after launch: Here's why

Meta admits feature ‘missed the mark’, removing AI feature that used public Instagram photos

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 11, 2026

Meta removes controversial feature ‘Muse Image’ just 4 days after launch: Here’s why
Meta removes controversial feature ‘Muse Image’ just 4 days after launch: Here’s why

Meta has officially removed its newly launched AI feature “Muse Image” days after its debut after the feature faces intense backlash over privacy violations and the unauthorized use of public instagram photos.

This functionality, which was added on July 7, enabled users to create AI-generated pictures by simply tagging any publicly available Instagram account in their prompts. Strangers could thus create AI copies of people without their consent. To make matters worse, Meta made all publicly available accounts eligible for the feature, without even informing users when their pictures were used.

In its official statement, Meta stated: “We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available.”

The company clarified that its aim was to provide a “useful creative tool” while giving people control over their content.

Meta's Muse Image was the first in-house image generation model that the organization ever produced. The program was initially intended to be incorporated throughout WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger. Additionally, an AI video application was under development by the organization. Nevertheless, the current privacy crisis has made Meta think twice about this idea.

There were certain issues related to the consent problem that resulted from the automatic opt-in policy. Even though users could disable the service on Instagram, the setting was not retroactive, which means that all the previously generated AI content was still active.

Meta has not commented on whether the feature will return in a modified form. The swift reversal highlights the growing pressure on tech companies to prioritize user consent and transparency as AI tools become more powerful and pervasive.

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