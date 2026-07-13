 
Geo News

Nolan Wells' family makes public plea as death probe of Mississippi teen intensifies

Wells’ 18-year-old Mississippi teen vanished on the Fourth of July on a boat trip at Horn Island

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Nolan Wells family makes public plea as death probe of Mississippi teen intensifies
Nolan Wells' family makes public plea as death probe of Mississippi teen intensifies

Nolan Wells’s mysterious death on Horn Island has led his family to issue a major public appeal to seek answers to what actually happened.

Wells’ 18-year-old Mississippi teen vanished on the Fourth of July on a boat trip at Horn Island with his friends.

Following after the police located his dead body on Monday morning, July 6, Wells’ family ordered an autopsy.

According to attorney Ben Crump, who suspected an altercation while Nolan was with his friends on the boat after their group recorded an altercation video.

Crump described it as “Nolabn and somebody yelling at one another on the boat.”

Wells’ family making a public plea on social media urged the public to come forward if anyone has information regarding the tragic incident.

Wells’ parents posted on Facebook on July 12, writing, “Elmore Wonsley and I are desperately asking that if you have any information, videos, or pictures regarding our son, Nolan Wells from July 4th, please contact local authorities at 228-769-3063.”

The post also provided their attorney’s contact to seek answers as to “what happened to our baby.”

On the other hand, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the investigation is still ongoing and asking for photos and videos from northwest part of Horn Island on July 4, where Wells’ body was located.

It reads, “Particularly those depicting alleged altercations or containing images of, or believed to include Nolan Wells.”

Make us preferred on Google
England vs Norway quarter-final weather threat explained: What FIFA rules state?
England vs Norway quarter-final weather threat explained: What FIFA rules state?
Meta removes controversial feature ‘Muse Image' just 4 days after launch: Here's why
Meta removes controversial feature ‘Muse Image' just 4 days after launch: Here's why
South African football star Jayden Adams dies at 25, weeks after World Cup debut
South African football star Jayden Adams dies at 25, weeks after World Cup debut
Total solar eclipse set to darken Europe first time in 30 years: key things to know
Total solar eclipse set to darken Europe first time in 30 years: key things to know
England's Miami heat test awaits in quarter-final as US meteorologist's warning goes viral
England's Miami heat test awaits in quarter-final as US meteorologist's warning goes viral
Saquon Barkley pitches Lebron James to join Philly title bid: 'you'd be remembered'
Saquon Barkley pitches Lebron James to join Philly title bid: 'you'd be remembered'
Summit Fire in Antelope Valley scorches over 2,700 acres with evacuations in place
Summit Fire in Antelope Valley scorches over 2,700 acres with evacuations in place
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro exchanged heated words, shoves in Las Vegas: what led to scuffle?
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro exchanged heated words, shoves in Las Vegas: what led to scuffle?