Nolan Wells' family makes public plea as death probe of Mississippi teen intensifies

Nolan Wells’s mysterious death on Horn Island has led his family to issue a major public appeal to seek answers to what actually happened.

Wells’ 18-year-old Mississippi teen vanished on the Fourth of July on a boat trip at Horn Island with his friends.

Following after the police located his dead body on Monday morning, July 6, Wells’ family ordered an autopsy.

According to attorney Ben Crump, who suspected an altercation while Nolan was with his friends on the boat after their group recorded an altercation video.

Crump described it as “Nolabn and somebody yelling at one another on the boat.”

Wells’ family making a public plea on social media urged the public to come forward if anyone has information regarding the tragic incident.

Wells’ parents posted on Facebook on July 12, writing, “Elmore Wonsley and I are desperately asking that if you have any information, videos, or pictures regarding our son, Nolan Wells from July 4th, please contact local authorities at 228-769-3063.”

The post also provided their attorney’s contact to seek answers as to “what happened to our baby.”

On the other hand, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the investigation is still ongoing and asking for photos and videos from northwest part of Horn Island on July 4, where Wells’ body was located.

It reads, “Particularly those depicting alleged altercations or containing images of, or believed to include Nolan Wells.”