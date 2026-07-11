Legionnaires’ outbreak hits New York’s Upper East Side: Here’s what you need to know

An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has hit New York City’s Upper East Side, with 46 confirmed cases and 22 hospitalizations.

The officials have identified 31 cooling towers that preliminarily tested positive for the bacteria.

What caused the Legionnaires ’ outbreak?

Contaminated cooling towers seem to be the source, which are a part of massive cooling and refrigeration units that emit mist into the atmosphere. The disease occurs when people inhale water droplets having live Legionella bacteria inside them.

The authorities have tested 183 cooling towers in the locality, with 31 being preliminarily positive. 19 towers have already been cleaned and disinfected, while 12 others have been ordered to do so before Saturday.

What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms include high fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, severe muscle aches, headaches, diarrhoea, nausea, and confusion that usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Doctors advise that anyone who has visited the affected area and develops flu-like symptoms should seek medical care immediately.

How is it treated?

Legionnaire's disease is one of the severe types of pneumonia that requires immediate medical care. Antibiotics are used to treat this condition, and most people recover from it due to early treatment. But complications such as respiratory and kidney failure may be fatal, especially to those who are vulnerable. The people who are susceptible to this condition include adults above the age of 50, smokers, and people with lung disease.

Where do the bacteria come from?

The bacteria grow naturally in warm freshwater environments but become a health concern when they multiply in human-made water systems. The bacteria spread through aerosolised water droplets, not through person-to-person contact.