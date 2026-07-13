Trent Taylor, ex-49ers WR, makes surprise career move after seven NFL seasons

Trent Taylor, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, after spending seven-years in the NFL shared a surprise post on social media along with a snap with friend George Kittle.

Taylor, who was drafted by 49ers as a fifth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech back in 2017.

He appeared for four of his career's total seasons at 49ers, with brief stints with the Bengals (two seasons) and Bears (one season).

Former 49ers player Tyler broke the surprise announcement news through his wife’s Instagram Story.

The story highlights Taylor celebrating the moment with his longtime teammate and friend George Kittle and Kittle’s wife. Claire.

Taylor’s better half, Sarah Taylor, who posted with the handle name Sarahjctyler, captioned the post, “Ended the journey w/the same ones we started it with.”

Credit: Screenshot via Instagram @sarahjctaylor

He posted 88 passes for 845 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Taylor’s best career season was in 2017, when as a rookie, he made 43 passes for 430 yards and two TDs.

While he didn’t appear for the entire 2019 season after undergoing foot surgery during an offseason.

Taylor’s career saw a surge after he was drafted by the 49ers in 2024, being away from the team for three seasons, but his career was short-lived as he only appeared for two games that year.

After San Francisco placed him on injured reserve a year later for an injury that was never disclosed, he never returned to the field again.