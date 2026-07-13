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Palace shares Princess Kate's unforgettable Wimbledon moments

Kate Middleton creates more royal magic at Wimbledon

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Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

Palace shares Princess Kates unforgettable Wimbledon moments
Palace shares Princess Kate's unforgettable Wimbledon moments

Kate Middleton added another remarkable chapter to her growing list of royal achievements by gracing Wimbledon, creating more royal magic by turning a day at Centre Court into unforgettable family memories.

The Princess of Wales shared pictures of sweet memories from the tournament on her official Instagram account, while thanking all the contributors for making it a success.

Undoubtedly, Catherine's appearance at the tournament provided a rare glimpse of the Wales family enjoying time together courtside.

Kensington Palace captioned the photos: “A weekend at Wimbledon. Congratulations to all the players and staff who took part in a remarkable fortnight of tennis.”

Wimbledon 2026 concluded on Sunday, with the Princess presenting the trophy to Germany's Alexander Zverev following his victory over Italy's Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final.

Catherine also handed out the trophy to women’s winner Linda Noskova on Saturday, looking gorgeous in a red dress.

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