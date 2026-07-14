Prince Harry shares one thing he always does after a difficult day

Prince Harry has opened up about his family life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, revealing how his children help him through life's toughest moments.

He rarely speaks publicly about his children but opened up during an appearance on former England rugby star Joe Marler's podcast, Joe Marler Will See You Now, released on Monday.

Their conversation turned to resilience after Marler spoke about his own mental health journey.

The retired rugby player, who shares four children with his wife Daisy, said his kids have taught him an important lesson about bouncing back from setbacks.

"They're way more resilient," Marler said, explaining that children have an incredible ability to fall, get hurt and quickly move on without dwelling on the moment.

Harry agreed, saying children have a unique way of putting life's challenges into perspective.

"They also remind you not to take yourself too seriously," the Duke said.

He then shared the comforting ritual he turns to whenever he's had a particularly difficult day.

"If a day is hard," Harry explained, "one thing I will do is always squeeze my kids that extra, extra tight."

During his recent visit to the UK for the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, Harry also made a heartfelt comment about his children.

Speaking at a Q&A during Scotty's Little Soldiers' summer festival, he revealed that Archie and Lilibet are among the people who lift his spirits on difficult days.

Asked how he copes when life feels hard, the Prince replied: "My dog makes me laugh, my children make me laugh, and if I need to laugh I'll probably put something really funny on the television."