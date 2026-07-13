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Prince William gives brutal verdict on King Charles 'reward' for Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to royal home did not sit well with future King

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Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

Prince William gives brutal verdict on King Charles reward for Harry
Prince William gives brutal verdict on King Charles 'reward' for Harry

Prince William made his feelings clear after King Charles hosted the former working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Highgrove.

On Friday, the Montecito couple with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met the monarch and Queen Camilla for a private family reunion.

No photos or details about this eagerly anticipated reunion have been released.

TalkTV presenter Mark Dolan claimed that the future monarch, William, was left quite angry over this meeting between his father and the Sussexes.

Talking to Sky News Australia on Sunday, the royal commentator said that the Prince of Wales was "furious" as he saw this chance given to Harry and Meghan by the King as a "reward" for "disloyalty."

However, another source said that William should not worry about this reunion.

An insider told Rob Shutter, If Buckingham Palace wanted the world to see this as a reconciliation, there would have been a picture. 

"The fact that there wasn’t tells you everything you need to know.”

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