King Charles breaks Palace tradition as William and Kate face big decision

Prince William and Princess Kate found the perfect family home at Forest Lodge but royal insiders believe their future could look very different once William becomes King.

The Wales moved into the eight-bedroom Windsor property in 2025 after leaving Adelaide Cottage.

However, fresh reports suggest that plan may not last.

Although the couple continue to use Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their London residence, royal experts believe both homes could eventually be left behind when William succeeds to the throne.

The discussion comes as King Charles has already broken with long-standing royal tradition.

Rather than making Buckingham Palace his main residence after becoming monarch, Charles confirmed in 2025 that he intends to remain at Clarence House, despite the extensive refurbishment of Buckingham Palace, which continues to serve as the monarchy's official headquarters.

Royal author Christopher Wilson, writing for the MailOnline, said a former courtier told him that "the spell is broken" over the long-held expectation that every monarch must live at Buckingham Palace.

Whether William chooses to follow his father's example or establish a new royal base when his time comes remains to be seen.