Princess Beatrice ends Prince Harry chapter with shocking move

Prince Harry received a heartbreaking update as his cousin-sister, once known as a close pal, made a shocking move.

Princess Beatrice has apparently severed her ties with the Duke of Sussex despite reports that the Sussexes extended sympathies to the York sisters following their parents' fallout.

Edo's wife was earlier spotted with the Sussexes 'nemesis, Piers Morgan, which was a telling sign of where she stands with Harry.

Charlotte Griffiths, the Editor at Large of the Mail, claimed that the friendship between Harry and Beatrice is 'over' or may be at least for a moment.

On the True Royalty Podcast, the royal commentator talked about Beatrice's recent outings despite the controversies.

Charlotte said, "I would have thought she’d be lying low, but instead she’s gone to this incredibly fashionable restaurant and mingled with, actually, some medium rent celebrities like Kelly Brook."

The royal author also mentioned the viral spotting of Andrew's daughter with Piers Morgan, who often brutally criticises the Montecito couple.

"I thought that was very telling because, of course, Piers Morgan is her cousin Prince Harry’s absolute nemesis. So any friendship she has with Prince Harry is effectively over from this moment," Charlotte explained.