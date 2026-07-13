Prince Harry injured in unexpected UK encounter

Prince Harry, who returned to the US after concluding his UK trip, was injured during a goat yoga session in Warwickshire.

The Duke of Sussex's fun-filled farm moment turned slightly awry when he had to bow out of the class after being bumped by a goat.

Meghan's hubby was surrounded by six freely roaming nanny goats and their kids as he took part in a class with a farm animal twist during a visit to military bereavement charity at Maxstoke Castle, Warwickshire, on 11 July.

At one point during the session, one mischievous goat shocked the royal by stepping on his crotch, prompting Harry to break out in laughter and cover the area with his hands. "Ow," he exclaimed. "What are you doing?" Harry asked the culprit.

Yoga is typically a way to unwind and relax the body.

However, the session didn't quite go that way for Harry who found himself being trampled on by the animals while lying on the ground on a mat inside the pen.

The royal didn't appear to take himself too seriously during the session as the group was encouraged to try an array of different yoga poses and mimic the animal sounds to "channel the spirit" of goats.

During his UK trip, Harry carried solo engagements, including participating in wheelchair rugby and a pickleball exhibition match while at the one-year-to-go event at the National Exhibition Centre on 10 July.

Ahead of his visit to Scotty's Little Soldiers over the weekend, Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for a private family reunion with his father, King Charles.