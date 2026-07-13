Princess Kate's heartbreaking Wimbledon moment renews her cancer journey

The royal family's ever-shining star, Princess Kate, never misses a chance to uplift those who fight silent battles while still finding the courage to bring joy to the world.

The Princess of Wales fought back tears as she honoured a tennis player who battled cancer while competing at Wimbledon.

Prince William's wife described Canadian tennis player Gaby Dabrowski as "amazing" and "very inspirational" in her special tribute on Saturday, praising her for continuing to compete while undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Catherine, 44, was in hig spirits as she watched both the women’s final and men’s final at SW19 over the weekend in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

During a conversation on the players' lawn, she told Dabrowski that "what she loves about sport is that you can still prove that your body is strong", even whilst battling cancer.

Dabrowski, who underwent treatment in 2024 and is now in remission, reflected on the exchange afterwards.

The emotional encounter renewed Kate's own cancer journey, that forced her to step back from public duties for months.

In response to Catherine's gesture, the played said, "She said it was very inspirational ... I feel the same about her story as well."

The pair also discussed Catherine's recent completion of the Three Peaks Challenge, during which she climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours to raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and promote holistic healing.

Dabrowski said the Princess of Wales had emphasised how physical activity can help those facing illness.

The Canadian athlete, visibly moved by the encounter, added: "It was a very beautiful moment; I didn't expect to be emotional."

Catherine also took time to comfort 12-year-old Thea Stach, who had performed the coin toss for the ladies' wheelchair singles final on No.1 Court. She knelt down to speak with Thea, who has cerebral palsy and autism and uses a wheelchair, as the youngster became overwhelmed by the occasion.

Thea's mother, Loi, said Catherine had complimented her daughter's outfit, noting "she loved Thea's skirt, and that she wished that she had worn her [tennis] skirt too".