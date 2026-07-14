Prince Edward's ex-girlfriend makes confession about their relationship decades later

Long before he became the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward shared a five-year romance with acclaimed West End actress Ruthie Henshall and decades after their relationship ended, the pair remain on warm terms.

The 59-year-old performer has revealed that she still keeps in touch with the King's younger brother, speaking to him by telephone a few times each year.

She also disclosed that Edward never forgets to call on her birthday, a gesture she says reflects the enduring friendship they have maintained since their romance came to an end.

Ms Henshall opened up about their relationship ahead of the release of her new memoir, which was inspired after she discovered old diaries, letters and romantic correspondence while clearing out boxes in her garage.

Before writing about their past, she felt it was only right to contact Prince Edward personally.

"I didn't want to blindside him," she told Hello! magazine. "I wanted to assure him that it wasn't a kiss and tell. My experience with him and his family was really rather lovely."

According to the actress, Edward's response was gracious. "He thanked me," she revealed.

Despite going their separate ways many years ago, Ms Henshall says their friendship has stood the test of time.

"Both our lives moved on, but we have a great friendship," she said, adding that she still has "so much love" for the Duke.

Reflecting on life after their split, she said she believes both Edward and her former partner, actor John Gordon Sinclair, ultimately found the people they were meant to be with.

"He has ended up with the right person, as has John Gordon Sinclair," she explained.

"I'm a complicated lady to have a relationship with, and so it gives me great joy to see two people I love so dearly still be happy with the perfect person for them."

Her memoir revisits what she describes as "a very passionate affair" with Prince Edward, set against the vibrant backdrop of London's musical theatre boom during the 1980s and 1990s.