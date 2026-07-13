Prince Harry receives sad news from UK after succesful trip with Family

Prince Harry, who maintains his involvement with the charity even after relocating to the US, has received a bad news from Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he visited on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex might be in shock to learn the tragic news as a construction worker died after falling from the same facility just 24 hours after the Duke of Sussex had visited.

West Midlands Police responded to calls nd rushed to to the scene shortly in the mornig on July 10 following reports of a man falling from the building.

"The man was sadly confirmed dead a short time later, and our thoughts are with his loved ones," police stated.

The individual had been working on a construction project operated by BSN Group when the fatal incident occurred.

Authorities confirmed they are coordinating with the Health and Safety Executive as their investigation proceeds.

The group's spokesman told Birmingham Live, "We are saddened to confirm that a person has died following an incident at our construction site at Birmingham Children's Hospital on Friday, 10 July."

"Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time," the spokesman continued.

Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Trust separately confirmed support was being offered to those affected by the incident.

The fatal incident occurred merely a day after Harry had been at the hospital to mark two decades of the WellChild Nurse programme.