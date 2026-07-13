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Buckingham Palace announces another royal wedding

King Charles shares true feelings as royal member breaks big news

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Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

Buckingham Palace announces another royal wedding
Buckingham Palace announces another royal wedding

King Charles received some delightful news as he would be welcoming a new member of the family into the fold.

The monarch’s office confirmed that Princess Margaret’s grandson, Samuel Chatto, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian.

The King had been informed of the news and he is “very happy” for the couple.

Samuel also took to his social media to shared the news and shared that they “couldn’t be happier”. The 29-year-old royal shared that he proposed to the artist with a “porcelain ring” he had made himself.

The young royal is the son of Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto, which makes Sam a first cousin once removed to Charles III. Even though they are the members of the royal family – Princess Margaret was the sister of Elizabeth II – they do not have any working royal duties.

Meanwhile, Eleanor’s parents, Professor David Ekserdjian and his wife Susan Moore, are understood to be rejoicing the news.

The couple, both 29, reportedly met in 2021 and have been often spotted during royal event, including the annual Sandringham Christmas walkabouts. They both are based in London and work as artists.

The nuptials are to take place in next spring. It is expected to be a private affair, where members of the royal family are invited. However, it is unlikely to be televised like it was for Prince William or Prince Harry’s wedding.

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