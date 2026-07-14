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King Charles expands Buckingham Palace secrity with new screening role

The new role is focused on vetting and high risk cases

By
Web Desk
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Published July 14, 2026

King Charles expands Buckingham Palace secrity with new screening role

King Charles is expanding its security operation with the recruitment of a specialist screening manager to oversee complex and risk visitor checks across the Royal Household.

The new role, based within the Private Secretary's Office, will join the Security Liaison team, which provides high-level protective security support and advice to the Royal Household. Offering a salary of around £35,000 a year. 

The position will focus on handling sensitive cases and ensuring strict security procedures are followed at royal residences.

According to the job description, the successful candidate will have experience in screening, vetting or intelligence-led environments and will act as the escalation point for "complex or sensitive cases."

They will also lead a team of Screening Officers responsible for carrying out visitor clearances, making informed, risk-based decisions and ensuring every guest receives the appropriate security approval before entering royal properties.

The Palace said the role is designed to maintain "high standards of accuracy, compliance and professionalism" while supporting the safe day-to-day operation of the King's official residences.

The successful applicant will receive a benefits package including 25 days of annual leave, a 15 per cent employer pension contribution and complimentary lunches on site.

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