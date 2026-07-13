Laura Dern and Steven Spielberg mourn 'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill

Neill, 78, and Dern, 59, played Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise

Sam Neill’s Jurassic Park co-star Laura Dern and director Steven Spielberg are mourning the beloved actor after his death at age 78.

Dern, who starred opposite Neill as Dr. Ellie Sattler across three Jurassic films, reflected on the decades-long bond they built on and off screen in a statement shared with multiple outlets. “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, added, “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

Steven Spielberg also honoured the late actor in a statement shared via his production company Amblin Entertainment.

“I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him,” Spielberg, 79, wrote. “Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

Neill, who famously portrayed Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, died on Monday, July 13, in Sydney. His family confirmed the actor’s passing in a statement shared on Instagram, writing, “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

Neill’s death came just two months after he announced he was cancer-free following a battle with a rare and aggressive form of the disease.