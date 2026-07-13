Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce melt hearts with new outing after wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make quick gym run together ahead of NFL

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to have flown to Los Angeles right after their wedding on July 3 in New York City, as the two have been frequently spotted publicly this week.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, attended a friend’s wedding in the city earlier this week, then were spotted dining with Jason and Kylie Kelce and their daughters.

Recently, the newlyweds were seen prioritising selfcare together as they were exiting the Dogpound gym in LA, after working out together.

The pictures soon went viral on social media as fans gushed over the cute married life outing, while others noted that the athlete must be training for the new NFL season to start.

While the next football season might be Travis’ last before he takes the decision to retire, he will be coming back in full swing.

The Grotesquerie star has previously expressed his enthusiasm for a strong comeback after losing two years in a row.

At the time of his decision, Travis revealed that Taylor’s work ethic actually inspired him to make the decision to come back for another year.