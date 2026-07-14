Suki Waterhouse makes special declaration for Robert Pattinson on new album

Suki Waterhouse pays wholesome tribute to beau Robert Pattinson on 'Loveland'

Suki Waterhouse just released her new album, Loveland, and her life partner Robert Pattinson got a special note of acknowledgement on the record.

The 34-year-old British star thanked all her collaborators and loved ones in the dedication note on the vinyl, and for the Twilight star, 42, she wrote, "Thank you to Rob for being the most gorgeous and always having my back. I love you and our daughter more than anything in the world."

Pattinson and Waterhouse share a two-year-old daughter whom the doting parents never fail to include in their interviews and public interactions.

Not only did the Batman actor and their beloved daughter got a mention in the dedications, but they also served as muses to many of Waterhouse's songs on the album.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress mentions Pattinson and their daughter on several songs including, Weirdo, and Tiny Raisin.

Noticing her sweet tributes to the two, fans took to social media and gushed over their wholesome dynamic.

One X user wrote, "so precious," while another added, "awww so cute."