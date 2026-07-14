Surprising detail emerges about Daveigh Chase’s estate after death

Daveigh Chase reportedly left behind an estate worth around $400,000, despite reports that she faced homelessness before her death.

New court documents which are obtained by Us Weekly show that the former child star got about $400,000 in personal property and owned no real estate.

Her mother, Cathy Chase, has now asked the court to make her the administrator of her daughter’s estate.

Daveigh was never married and had no children.

A hearing is set for Aug, 12 and the documents also state that money from the estate cannot be spent without court approval. Cathy, however, also requested a $400,000 bond.

The details have emerged weeks after Daveigh died at the age of 35.

Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, initially shared that she was suffering from meningitis and a blood infection that caused sepsis.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, moreover, later ruled that Daveigh died because of immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Chronic polysubstance use was also listed as a contributing factor as her death was confirmed natural.

Daveigh became famous at a young age and appeared in major films including Donnie Darko and The Ring.

She was also the voice of Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Chihiro in the English version of Spirited Away.

Daveigh left Hollywood in the mid 2010s, with her final film roles released in 2016.