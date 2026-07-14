Kim Kardashian's family holiday sparks reaction from fans

Kim Kardashian’s family holiday sparks major reaction from fans

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have taken a big step in their relationship after enjoying a family holiday together.

The Formula 1 star joined the reality star and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, for a relaxing trip by the lake where Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian and friends were also there.

The Kardashians star shared a few photos from the holiday on Instagram and wrote: “Summers at the lake with my favourite people.”

One photo quickly got fans talking as it showed Lewis smiling in a selfie with Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago. Many fans, however saw the moment as a sign that the couple’s relationship is becoming more serious.

One person wrote: “The 2nd pic makes me so happy.”

Another said: “Oh My Gawd I screamed at the top of my lungs. The second slide. Y'all are serious.”

Lewis also shared a video from the trip as he was seen surfing while Kim cheered him on from nearby.

The couple were first linked in January and made their relationship official in April. Moreover, the beauty star has also been showing her support for her beau at his races.

Speaking about her support, the sports icon said: “It's amazing to have good people around you, good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”

Lewis recently admitted that Kim has also played a part in making him happier, saying: “And of course, of course it's Kim.”