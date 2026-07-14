How Travis Kelce’s secret wedding silence comes back to haunt him

Swifties are getting creative as they wait for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to finally share photos from their wedding.

The couple married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of around 1,000 guests. However, they have kept most details and official pictures private.

Now, one fan has jokingly decided to pressure Travis by bringing back an embarrassing moment from his past.

The account wrote: “Bullying Travis to post wedding pics with catching Kelce throwbacks day 1.”

The fan then shared a clip from Travis’ 2016 reality dating show, Catching Kelce. In the video, the NFL star appears as his alter ego, “Richard,” wearing a bright pink top, tiny neon green shorts and an orange headband while leading women through dance moves.

Travis has previously called the reality show “the worst thing I ever did.”

He said: “It didn't set me up for anything. I didn't realize what reality TV really was.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce has asked fans to be patient.

“Yeah, eventually. You gotta bask in it a little bit,” she reportedly said when asked about wedding photos.

She added: “Guys, it's honeymoon time.”

Taylor and Travis were recently seen together at JuJu Smith Schuster’s wedding after enjoying a private trip to Montana.

For now, moreover, Swifties are still waiting for the wedding pictures and apparently have plenty more old Travis clips ready.